Shots fired in Elgin cemetery

Elgin police are investigating gunfire in a cemetery.

Officers responded at 3:57 p.m. Friday to the 1000 block of Villa Street, according to a community alert posted on social media. Police did not identify the graveyard, but Mount Hope Cemetery is on that block.

No other details were released.

Anyone with information about the gunfire can call police at (847) 289-2600 or send a text message to 847411.