Palatine closing some commuter lots next Thursday and Friday for maintenance
Updated 9/29/2023 6:15 PM
Palatine Public Works will be performing maintenance next Thursday and Friday on the downtown commuter parking lots.
The work entails repainting the pavement markings.
On Thursday, lots J, K and L will be closed. On Friday, lots B and I will be closed. The lots will be reopened once public works determines the paint is dry.
