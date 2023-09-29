One suspect convicted in murder of Naperville man

A former Rockford resident has been convicted in the 2018 murder of a Naperville man, while the cases against two other suspects are pending.

Ernest Collins, 27, also found guilty of armed robbery with a firearm in the case, the DuPage County state's attorney's office announced Friday.

On Jan. 18, 2018, Michael Armendariz was reported missing. Authorities then discovered he had received a Snapchat message from Cassandra Green, 26, of Rockford, before she picked him up from his apartment complex on Jan. 14, the news release said.

Shortly after, Collins emerged from the back of Green's SUV and shot Armendariz twice in the back of the head.

Collins and Green then traveled to the home of Collins' mother, Candice Jones, 43, in Chicago and put Armendariz's body in a garbage can in her garage, the news release said. Collins and Green took Armendariz's keys and burglarized his apartment the following day, authorities allege.

The garbage can later was moved to the garage of a vacant house near Jones' home, and Armendariz's body was found months later.

Collins, who has been in the DuPage County jail since his arrest in February 2019, has a court appearance scheduled for Nov. 29. He faces up to life in prison.

Green is accused of first-degree murder, concealing a homicidal death, aggravated kidnapping with a firearm, aggravated robbery with a firearm and residential burglary. Her next court date is Oct. 16.

Jones is charged with first-degree murder, concealing a homicidal death, aggravated kidnapping with a firearm and aggravated robbery with a firearm. Her next court date is Oct. 19.