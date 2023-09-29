One contract down as Teamsters pressure tollway to close on a second

As Teamsters protested outside, Illinois tollway leaders approved a contract with a different union Thursday after lengthy negotiations.

The five-year deal with the American Federation of State, County & Municipal Employees runs through Dec. 31, 2027, and covers 199 workers.

It provides a 4% adjustment for the first six months of 2023 and a 3.5% boost for July through December. Yearly increases comprise: 4.25% for 2024, 3.25% for 2025 and 2026, and 3% for 2027.

"We are pleased that the negotiation process led to a contract which recognizes the valuable contributions tollway workers make each day to serve our customers and the state," Executive Director Cassaundra Rouse said.

Teamsters Local 700 and AFSCME members lobbied directors at a July meeting. Thursday, it was solely Local 700 picketing on Ogden and appealing to the board inside.

The local union includes more than 400 mechanics, equipment operators and laborers who respond to crashes as well as do snow plowing. Their previous contract expired Feb. 28. Union officials said current wages fall below other state agencies.

"It is imperative employees are compensated adequately to maintain a decent standard of living," equipment operator Howie Ziegler told board directors.

Also, "the demanding nature of shift work takes a significant toll on our mental and physical health," he explained.

In addition to missing out on family time and special events, "we are unable to vacation from November through March," Ziegler noted.

Along with AFSCME negotiations, Rouse said, "This is another discussion that we take seriously because we value the work that they do on our roads to keep our pavements safe."

Rouse has met face-to-face with union members. "We understand the need for addressing the shift differential and the mental health issues," he said.

Tollway officials also "pulled salary data so that we could be in the best position to negotiate a fair wage for the Teamsters and we're continuing that conversation."

Both sides are scheduled to meet next week.