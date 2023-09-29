Mobile food pantry coming to Algonquin Saturday
Updated 9/29/2023 6:15 PM
The Northern Illinois Food Bank's Mobile Food Pantry will be in Algonquin on Saturday.
Food will be distributed on a first-come first-served basis, while supplies last, starting at 10 a.m. at Light of Christ Church, 1700 Longmeadow Parkway.
Food is free. No ID or proof of address or income is required.
For details, call (847) 658-9250.
Article Comments
