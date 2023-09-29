Dundee-Crown homecoming parade set for Sunday
Updated 9/29/2023 6:14 PM
Dundee-Crown High School's homecoming parade will step off at noon on Sunday.
The Chargers will lead the parade beginning at Perry Elementary School, 251 Amarillo Drive in Carpentersville. It will head south on Amarillo Drive to Kings Road and then west to the high school at 1500 Kings Road.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.