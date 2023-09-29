Des Plaines woman lost $4,000 to identity thief, police say
Updated 9/29/2023 11:33 AM
A thief accessed a Des Plaines woman's bank account and stole about $4,000, police said Friday.
Some of the money was used to pay for ride-hailing services, police said.
The thefts occurred between Sept. 11 and this past Monday.
