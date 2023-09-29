Aurora to host senior listening session Monday

The city of Aurora's Senior Services Division will hold a special town-hall meeting Monday. Learn more about what changes have happened since the last senior listening sessions in 2021. All seniors, family members, and caregivers are invited. It begins 6 p.m. at Prisco Community Center, 150 W. Illinois Ave. For details, contact Katrina Boatright, senior services manager, at BoatrightK@aurora.il.us or (630) 256-3407.