Hoffman Estates Fire Department hosting three open houses in October

The Hoffman Estates Fire Department is hosting three fire station open houses in October.

The events will offer station tours, fire sprinkler demonstrations, vendor booths and a chance for visitors to practice hands-on skills with a CPR station and fire extinguisher use with a live fire simulator.

Activities for children include sliding down the fire pole, Touch-A-Truck and a firefighter obstacle course. Sparky the Fire Dog will be there, and the Air Methods aeromedical helicopter will land next to Firehouse 23 on Saturday, Oct. 14.

The open houses run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the following dates: Saturday, Oct. 7, at Firehouse 21, 225 Flagstaff Lane; Saturday, Oct. 14, at Firehouse 23, 1300 Westbury Drive; and Saturday, Oct. 21, at Firehouse 24, 5775 Beacon Pointe Drive.