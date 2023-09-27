One person dead after early morning hit-and-run in Aurora
Updated 9/27/2023 1:55 PM
Aurora police are investigating an early morning hit-and-run crash that killed one person on the city's Far West side.
Police officials have not released any additional details about the crash, which was reported just after 4:30 a.m.
Police closed Galena Boulevard between Barnes and Densmore roads for almost six hours to investigate the crash scene.
More information about the pedestrian's death is expected later today, police said.
Article Comments
