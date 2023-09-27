Woman killed in Barrington Hills collision
Updated 9/27/2023 10:14 PM
A 74-year-old woman was killed in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday in Barrington Hills.
Police and firefighters responded at 12:11 p.m. to Algonquin and Bateman roads, the police department said.
The victim was driving a 2016 Lexus south on Bateman when she struck an eastbound semitrailer truck in the Algonquin Road intersection,
The impact sent the semitrailer truck into a westbound 2016 Ford F350 pickup truck.
The woman, whose name has been withheld pending the notification of family, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The semitrailer truck driver, a 41-year-old Calumet City man, and the pickup truck driver, a 49-year-old Crystal Lake man, were not injured, police said.
The crash remains under investigation
