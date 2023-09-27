 

Suspect in attempted robbery of FedEx driver to remain in jail

  • Keruin Araujo Guzman

    Keruin Araujo Guzman

 
By Lilli Malone
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 9/27/2023 5:09 PM

A DuPage County judge has ordered a New York man accused of trying to rob a FedEx driver detained before trial.

Authorities allege Keruin Guzman Araujo, 28, attempted to rob the driver Tuesday morning on the 800 block of Lincoln Street in Downers Grove.

 

According to a news release, Guzman Araujo, who is from the Bronx, approached the driver, who was carrying an Apple iPad Pro, and claimed the package was for him. Once she reached the front door of the home, he attempted to grab the package from her, authorities said.

The detention petition indicates the driver asked Guzman Araujo his name and then told him she knew the package was not for him because she was familiar with who lived at the house.

Guzman Araujo knocked the driver to the ground and fled in a U-Haul pickup truck that had been rented in Elk Grove Village, authorities said. Downers Grove police found Guzman Araujo hours later in an Airbnb in Berwyn and arrested him.

He is charged with one count of attempted robbery, the news release said, and his next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 10.

