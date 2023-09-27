South Elgin festival to honor first responders Saturday

Kids can enjoy inflatable fun courtesy of the Elgin Police Department Saturday during America's First Responders Fest at Panton Mill Park in South Elgin. COURTESY OF MARK BIALEK

America's First Responders Fest at Panton Mill Park in South Elgin will feature a classic car show in addition to live music and tributes to first responders throughout the day Saturday. COURTESY OF MARK BIALEK

The people who keep residents safe every day will be honored during America's First Responders Fest in South Elgin Saturday.

The event, formerly known as the Back the Blue Festival, will run from noon to 9 p.m. at Panton Mill Park, 9 N. Water St.

Co-organizer Mark Bialek said it was time to widen the scope of the event from just honoring law enforcement to all of those who "keep us safe, keep us free, and keep us healthy, 24-hours a day, 7-days a week."

"It's probably something we should have done from the start," Bialek said. "At the time when we came up with the idea for the event (in 2021), police morale was kind of low and law enforcement was taking a lot of hits nationwide."

The event now features stage presentations throughout the day honoring firefighters, emergency management personnel, dispatchers and doctors and nurses, in addition to police.

"COVID has had a huge effect the last few years and so we thought we ought to recognize everybody that's a first responder, not just law enforcement," Bialek said.

The free event will include a classic car show, live music, food trucks, beverage stands, kids activities, market vendors and first responder vehicles and displays. There also is a 5K run/walk starting at 3 p.m.

Live music starts at 12:15 p.m. and continues throughout the day, with headliner Jim Peterik from Ides of March and Survivor taking the stage at 7 p.m.

About 1,500 people attended last year's festival, which raises money for local groups that support first responders and veterans.

Bialek said he hopes to give away about $6,000 this year to organizations including Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.), True Patriots Care, Operation Sweet Life, Inc. and Illinois Firefighter Peer Support.

For more information, visit afrfest.org.