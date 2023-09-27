Pedestrian killed after being struck by two vehicles in Prospect Heights

Prospect Heights authorities are investigating the death of a 35-year-old man killed Monday night when struck by two vehicles near the intersection of Elmhurst Road and Robert Avenue.

Police said the man was first hit by a southbound SUV and then a second northbound vehicle at about 8:15 p.m.

The man, whose identity has not been publicly disclosed, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both drivers were cooperative with investigators, police said. Blood was drawn from both drivers for toxicology analysis and investigators also were granted access to the drivers' cellphones. Neither was issued a citation, authorities said.

Lighting conditions and the pedestrian's dark clothes are considered major factors in the crash, police said.