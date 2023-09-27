Pedestrian killed after being struck by two cars in Prospect Heights

Prospect Heights are investigating the death of a 35-year-old man who died after being struck by two vehicles Monday night near the intersection of Elmhurst Road and Robert Avenue.

Police officials said the man was first struck by a southbound SUV and then hit by a second northbound vehicle at about 8:15 p.m.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both drivers were cooperative with investigators police said. Blood was drawn from both drivers for toxicology analysis and investigators were also granted access to the drivers' cellphones. Neither was issued a citation.

Lighting conditions and the pedestrian's dark clothes were considered major factors in the crash, police said.