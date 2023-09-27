Pedestrian dies after being struck by two vehicles in Prospect Heights

Prospect Heights authorities are investigating the death of a 35-year-old man who was struck by two vehicles Mnday night near the intersection of Elmhurst Road and Robert Avenue.

Authorities have not released the victim's identity.

Police said the man was first hit by a southbound SUV and then by a northbound vehicle about 8:15 p.m.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both drivers were cooperative with investigators, police said. Neither was issued a citation, authorities said.

Lighting conditions and the pedestrian's dark clothes are considered major factors in the crash, police said.