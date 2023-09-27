One person dead after early morning hit-and-run in Aurora

Aurora police are investigating an early morning hit-and-run crash that killed one person on the city's Far West side.

Police officials have not released any additional details about the crash, which was reported just after 4:30 a.m.

Police closed Galena Boulevard between Barnes and Densmore roads for almost six hours to investigate the crash scene.

More information about the pedestrian's death is expected later today, police said.