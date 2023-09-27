Kaneland school board approves plan for emergency e-learning days

The Kaneland Unit District 302 school board has approved an e-learning plan for snow days and other emergency days. The plan attempts to mimic the in-school learning experience for students as much as possible, a district official said. Shaw Local News Network File Photo

The Kaneland School District 302 Board this week approved an e-learning plan for emergency days during the current school year.

In lieu of traditional "snow" days in which school is canceled because of inclement weather, students will be taught remotely.

Patrick Raleigh, director of educational services 6-12 for the district, said the plan tries to mimic the in-class learning experience as much as possible.

"When we dug into what the learning experience for our students was going to be, we wanted to replicate that day of learning as closely as possible to what our students would be doing if they were here within our school walls," he said.

"This would be used in what traditionally were snow days if we can determine this by a certain time," Raleigh added. "It could be used in extreme heat days, which we saw earlier in the year. We did not implement it because it needs to be board approved ... but this plan would replace the snow days that are then made up at the end of the school year."

Board President Addam Gonzalez, Vice President Bob Mankivsky and members Edmund Koch, Aaron Lawler and Jennifer Simmons voted in favor of the plan.

"We had e-learning days before COVID, and even when we had a few e-learning days they were not as well-planned as this is and it went smoothly," Koch said. "I believe this is a very good plan and will work well."

Board members Ryan Kleisner and Aaron McCauley voted against the plan.

Kleisner expressed concern for parents who suddenly are thrust into teaching assistant type roles to ensure their children are participating in e-learning.

"A lot of the burden falls on parents and that's the tougher thing," he said. "As parents, we don't really get snow days. If we have to stay at home or have alternate means so someone is taking care of the kids, grandparents, an aunt or uncle or something like that, then the burden falls on them."

Decisions regarding when an e-learning day will be used would be made by 8 p.m. the night before. Since it would count as a day of learning, it would not have to be made up at the end of the school year. The district will use a maximum of five e-learning days.

In the event that inclement weather arrives after 8 p.m., Kaneland would use a standard emergency snow day, with classes being canceled. That day would be tacked on to the end of the school year.