Invasive spotted lanternfly found for the first time in Illinois

This photo shows a Spotted Lanternfly, in Long Branch, New Jersey. The invasive pest has spread to several states, now including Illinois with a sighting in Chicago's Fuller Park. Associated Press File Photo

The invasive spotted lanternfly has been found for the first time in Illinois, the Illinois Department of Agriculture confirmed Tuesday, after a report of a live adult Sept. 16 in Chicago's Fuller Park neighborhood.

After getting the report, officials coordinated a site visit and identified a "moderately populated area" of spotted lanternfly Sept. 18 in the South Side neighborhood's park. Specimens were collected and submitted for identification, and results were received Sept. 26.

Native to China, the species has devastated certain crops out East; Illinois officials, however, say the insect will have a limited effect here, adding that the spotted lanternfly does not present any human or animal health concerns.

"If there is a silver lining associated with spotted lantern fly in Illinois, it is that we have no reason to believe that widespread plant or tree death will result from its presence," Scott Schirmer, Illinois Department of Agriculture's nursery and northern field office section manager, said in a news release. "This is likely going to be a nuisance pest that interferes with our ability to enjoy outdoor spaces and may have some impact on the agritourism industry, including orchards, pumpkin patches, and vineyards."

First found in the U.S. in southeastern Pennsylvania in 2014, the red, white and black bug has spread throughout the eastern U.S. and recently into the Midwest. Confirmed identifications have been recorded in Indiana, Michigan and Ohio, in addition to some eastern and southeastern states.

"Spotted lanternfly has been inching closer to the Midwest and Illinois for close to a decade," Jerry Costello II, Illinois Department of Agriculture director, said in the release. "We have had a multi-agency team working to prepare for this scenario -- including efforts on readiness, informing and educating the industry and the public, as well as monitoring early detection."

The foremost concern with spotted lanternflies is their sheer numbers. As a nonnative species, the insect doesn't have any natural predators, diseases or parasites to keep its population down.

While spotted lanternflies feed on upward of 70 plants, the crops to which they've done the most damage are hop plants -- a key component in brewing beer -- and grape vines.

Spotted lanternflies feed by sucking the sap from the vascular system of a plant, but a lot of the damage is secondary.

Because they feed on the flow of sap, which is full of sugar, the bug's sticky excrement accumulates on the plant and grows mold. This can impede photosynthesis and cause direct damage through fungal infection.

The primary way the species seems to get around is by individual insects' eggs, which are deposited on various surfaces -- including cars, trucks and campers.

"IDOA is working with federal and local partners in an effort to determine the full extent of the infestation," Michael Woods, division manager of natural resources, said in the release. "Although we cannot determine with any degree of certainty how (the spotted lanternfly) has arrived here, efforts are being undertaken to better understand its movement and behavior."

With early detection being vital to limiting the laternfly's ability to move into new areas, officials are encouraging residents to report any believed sightings of the insect to lanternfly@illinois.edu.

Photos are necessary to verify a report and to aid in identification. A fact sheet with additional information and photos can be found at tinyurl.com/ILSpottedLanternfly.

Officials are also encouraging residents to remove and kill the insects by crushing nymphs and adults when found -- after taking photos and reporting the sighting. Egg masses can be scraped into a container with hand sanitizer or rubbing alcohol.

Residents can also check their vehicles, boats, campers and other outdoor articles.

"Keep your eyes open and spread the word," officials said in the release. "We need the public's help to look for and report this pest, and to also strengthen the outreach about it. It will likely impact everyone in Illinois one way or another, so the more awareness we have the better."

• Jenny Whidden, jwhidden@dailyherald.com, is a climate change and environment writer working with the Daily Herald through a partnership with Report For America supported by The Nature Conservancy. To help support her work with a tax-deductible donation, see dailyherald.com/rfa.