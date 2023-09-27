Galena Boulevard closed in Aurora after early morning crash
Updated 9/27/2023 6:45 AM
Aurora police have closed Galena Boulevard between Barnes and Densmore roads to investigate an early morning crash.
Police said the closure is expected to last for "an extended period of time."
There's been no word on the extent of injuries sustained in the crash or how many vehicles are involved.
Police are urging motorists to avoid the area.
