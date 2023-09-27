Fremont Public Library in Mundelein hires new director

Daily Herald report

The Fremont Public Library staff soon will have a new boss.

Laura Long has been selected to succeed Scott Davis as the Mundelein library's director. Long has been director of the East Moline Public Library since 2014.

She will start her new job Nov. 1.

Davis retired in June after about 20 years in the post.

Assistant Director Becky Ingram has overseen the library as interim director while the library board, assisted by a consulting firm, searched nationally for a successor.

The library board voted Sept. 21 to hire Long. She'll be paid $128,000 annually, officials said.

Fore more information, visit fremontlibrary.org.