Elgin library's Global Neighbors Series visits Puerto Rico

Discover the diverse cultures in the Elgin area with the latest program in Gail Borden Public Library's Global Neighbors Series on Thursday, Sept. 28.

Learn about Puerto Rico's people, history, culture and music, along with a sampling of the food, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Meadows Community Rooms of the Main Library, 270 N. Grove Ave. in Elgin.

To register, go to gailborden.info/events, call (847) 429-4597 or register in person at any library branch.