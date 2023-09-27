Elgin library's Global Neighbors Series visits Puerto Rico
Updated 9/27/2023 12:55 PM
Discover the diverse cultures in the Elgin area with the latest program in Gail Borden Public Library's Global Neighbors Series on Thursday, Sept. 28.
Learn about Puerto Rico's people, history, culture and music, along with a sampling of the food, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Meadows Community Rooms of the Main Library, 270 N. Grove Ave. in Elgin.
To register, go to gailborden.info/events, call (847) 429-4597 or register in person at any library branch.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.