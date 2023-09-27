Drive-through flu shots Oct. 4 in Rosemont

State Rep. Brad Stephens and state Sen. Rob Martwick are hosting a drive-through flu shot event from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Oct. 4, at Rosemont Theatre parking lot, 5400 N. River Road in Rosemont.

Free electronics recycling and a prescription drug drop off also will be available.

Participants can enter the parking lot off Technology Boulevard and are asked to bring Medicare/insurance cards.

According to the American Lung Association, the flu vaccine doesn't guarantee you won't get influenza, but significantly reduces the risk of getting sick. It also decreases the severity of symptoms.

For more information, call (773) 444-0611.