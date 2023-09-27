City council unanimously approves Chicago's new top cop

New Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling is sworn in by City Clerk Anna Valencia during a special city council meeting Wednesday at city hall. Pat Nabong/Chicago Sun-Times

Larry Snelling's days in the $260,004-a-year hot seat reserved for Chicago's police superintendent probably won't get any better than Wednesday.

By a 48-0 vote, the Chicago City Council unanimously confirmed the man Mayor Brandon Johnson called a "son of Englewood," with council members from across the city singing his praises as the antithesis of his unpopular predecessor, David Brown.

City Clerk Anna Valencia promptly administered the superintendent's oath to Snelling. Interim Superintendent Fred Waller then pinned the superintendent's star on his protege's chest.

Snelling took the opportunity to plead with council members and the people they represent to treat his officers with respect, to join them in fighting crime, and above all, to judge them fairly.

