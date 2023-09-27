Another vaping settlement: District 204 to get more than $240,000

Indian Prairie Unit School District 204 is among more than 1,500 school organizations nationwide sharing in a $168.25 million settlement with a manufacturer of vaping products. The district's share is $248,914. Associated Press file photo

Indian Prairie Unit District 204 will receive more than $240,000 as part of a vaping settlement against Altria Enterprises.

District 204 is among 1,596 government entities across the nation who joined the lawsuit and are sharing in a $168.25 million settlement. Of the litigants, 1,540 are school districts or regional offices of education.

District 204 will receive $248,914. It is the second major settlement for District 204 and other Illinois school districts based on the harms of youth vaping.

The lawsuit alleged Altria helped fuel a national teen vaping crisis by targeting teens through its marketing and advertising.

"Vaping is an issue that has impacted some of our students," District 204 Superintendent Adrian Talley said, adding that the district has spent resources to prevent vaping in schools and educate students and parents on its harms. "We felt it important to hold the companies accountable for how they targeted students with their advertisements."

Earlier this year, Illinois and six other states reached a $462 million settlement with e-cigarette manufacturer Juul Labs. Several Illinois school districts, including District 204, are sharing in that settlement as well.

Talley said the district expects to receive its first payment from the Juul lawsuit this fall. He noted there are no restrictions on how the district can use the settlement, but expects some of the money will be used to continue the mental health work the district has been doing with students.