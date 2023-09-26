Willowbrook Corners residents seek answers three months after fatal mass shooting in June

The fiancee of a man slain in a Willowbrook-area shooting in June joined other residents Tuesday asking DuPage County Board members for answers.

Reginald Meadows, 31, was killed when a Juneteenth celebration in a strip mall parking lot erupted with gunfire. More than 20 others were also injured.

"I want answers not only for me but for my children," Meadows' fiancee, Ashley Miller, told county board members.

People had gathered in the parking lot at Somerset Plaza near Honeysuckle Rose Lane and Route 83 around 6 p.m. June 17 for what was billed as a Juneteenth celebration. Miller and Meadows had been at the celebration a short time when shots rang out.

The shooting, which occurred in an unincorporated area known as Willowbrook Corners, remains under investigation by the DuPage County Sherrif's Office.

"It's been (more than) 90 days and we still don't have answers," Miller said.

A spokesman for the DuPage County Sheriff's Office did not return calls or emails seeking comment Tuesday.

DuPage County Board Chairwoman Deborah Conroy extended condolences to Miller and said she and the board share her frustration.

"This board is very committed to providing resources and being there for your community," Conroy said. "We share your frustration in the fact that there has been no resolutions to this and continue to encourage the sheriff's office to make that happen."

Miller, other residents and Chicago activist Rabbi Michael Ben Yosef questioned why the shooting did not draw the same response as the July 4 mass shooting in Highland Park. They noted elected officials, including Gov. J.B. Pritzker, visited Highland Park after that shooting but residents in Willowbrook Corners have not heard from even local officials.

"No one has reached out to me," Miller said.

After making their statements to the county board, Miller, Yosef and other residents walked over to the sheriff's office.

Yosef later said they were able to meet with key investigators who provided Miller with a list of items they have that belonged to Meadows. Yosef said he will work with investigators to reach out to witnesses who have been reluctant to talk to police.