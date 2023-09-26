Officials: Three hospitalized after two-vehicle crash in Lincolnshire
Updated 9/26/2023 11:17 PM
Three people were hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in Lincolnshire at Milwaukee Avenue and Aptakisic Road Tuesday evening, ABC 7 is reporting.
Firefighters told ABC 7 one person was thrown from the wreckage, another had to be pulled out.
Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the crash.
Lincolnshire Police and Lincolnshire-Riverwoods Fire Protection District officials couldn't be reached for further comment late Tuesday night.
This is a developing story; please check back at dailyherald.com and abc7chicago.com for updates.
