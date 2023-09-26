Man shot by police faces charges in connection with Round Lake hostage situation

A Round Lake man shot by police responding to a hostage situation at his apartment last week has been charged with aggravated unlawful restraint.

Gerzin Ramirez-Perez, 33, of the 700 block of North Park Road also was charged with two counts of domestic battery and held on a warrant Monday after being discharged from the hospital, authorities said Tuesday.

Police called to a Round Lake home Sept. 19 said Ramirez-Perez was holding a knife to a woman's neck in a basement apartment on the 700 block of North Park Road. The man and woman lived together, police said.

Due to the nature of the situation, the Northern Illinois Police Alarm System regional SWAT team was called in to respond.

According to police, Ramirez-Perez was shot in the face and arm by two SWAT team members after continuing to hold a knife to the woman's neck and refusing multiple requests to put the knife down or let the woman go.

Ramirez-Perez was hospitalized under 24-hour surveillance. The 30-year-old woman had minor injuries but declined to be taken to a hospital.

An arrest warrant approved Sept. 22 was served Monday when Ramirez-Perez was discharged from the hospital. He was taken to Lake County jail pending "First Appearance Court" Wednesday afternoon where a judge will determine if there is sufficient evidence and cause for Ramirez-Perez to attend a detention hearing. If so, he will be held in jail until the detention hearing.

Aggravated unlawful restraint is a Class 3 felony. Domestic battery is a Class misdemeanor.

The Lake County Major Crime Task Force is investigating the shooting. Collected information is given to the Lake County State's Attorney's Office for a determination of whether the shooting was justified.