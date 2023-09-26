 

After public outcry, South Barrington Park District might scrap plan to sell land to church

  • Demonstrators gathered outside the South Barrington Park District headquarters last month to protest the proposed sale of land to a church. The board could vote Wednesday to scrap that sale.

      Demonstrators gathered outside the South Barrington Park District headquarters last month to protest the proposed sale of land to a church. The board could vote Wednesday to scrap that sale. Russell Lissau | Staff Photographer

  • The Plymouth Brethren Christian Church wants to erect a house of worship and a school at Bartlett Road and Route 59 in South Barrington. However, South Barrington Park District officials will consider a proposal Wednesday night to cancel their sale of the site to the church.

      The Plymouth Brethren Christian Church wants to erect a house of worship and a school at Bartlett Road and Route 59 in South Barrington. However, South Barrington Park District officials will consider a proposal Wednesday night to cancel their sale of the site to the church. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • A church's proposal to build a facility in South Barrington is drawing opposition from some area residents.

    A church's proposal to build a facility in South Barrington is drawing opposition from some area residents. Courtesy of South Barrington

 
Russell Lissau
 
 
Updated 9/26/2023 12:17 PM

Following a public outcry, the South Barrington Park District board on Wednesday will consider scrapping a controversial plan to sell undeveloped land to a church.

A proposal to cancel the pending sales contract with the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church for 34 acres near Bartlett Road and Route 59 is on the agenda for the evening's board meeting.

 

Park District Executive Director Jay Morgan said he doesn't know if a majority of the five-member board will vote to stop the $1.7 million sale, which has been publicly opposed by dozens of local residents. But at least two commissioners wanted the issue on the agenda, he said.

"I think they wanted to put it on there so the residents don't feel like we're not listening to what they're saying," Morgan said.

The meeting will start at 7:30 p.m. at South Barrington's Community Center, 3 Tennis Club Lane. It will follow a mostly closed-door meeting set to begin at 6:30 p.m., during which the board will discuss pending litigation stemming from its plan to sell the land.

Church representatives have said they intend to build a house of worship and a school on the property, which is just north of the Woods of South Barrington neighborhood.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Park district voters in November approved holding an auction to unload the property, which sometimes is called "Area N." The church, which has used the alias Fourth Avenue Gospel Building in some documents and court hearings, was the lone bidder.

But last month, people opposed to the plan -- including many Woods of South Barrington residents -- demonstrated against the pending deal at park district headquarters. They've cited the proposed use of the land and some of the church's practices among their concerns.

Some residents are seeking a restraining order to stop the sale. A closing set for late last month was indefinitely postponed.

Opponent Mike Lombardi said he and his allies are pleased to see the motion to stop the sale on Wednesday's agenda.

"As a community, we support the commissioners in voting to cancel the contract," Lombardi said.

When asked if he's afraid canceling the sale could lead to a lawsuit, Morgan said "that's always a concern."

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"I don't know what the legal ramifications are," Morgan said. That will be among the issues discussed in the closed-door meeting Wednesday, he added.

Morgan noted the district already is facing a threatened lawsuit from residents opposing the sale.

Meanwhile, the church -- using the Fourth Avenue Gospel Building name -- has launched a website and a Facebook page that set out to refute comments about its plans. They can be found at thetruthaboutarean.com and facebook.com/areanfacts.

Go to comments: 0 posted
Related Coverage
Attorneys for South Barrington Park District, church tell judge they want to complete land sale
Related Article
Attorneys for South Barrington Park District, church tell judge they want to complete land sale
 
Proposed sale of South Barrington Park District land to church is headed to court
Related Article
Proposed sale of South Barrington Park District land to church is headed to court
 
Why the South Barrington Park District has halted land sale to church
Related Article
Why the South Barrington Park District has halted land sale to church
 
Why some South Barrington residents oppose plan for new church, school
Related Article
Why some South Barrington residents oppose plan for new church, school
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 