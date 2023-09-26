After public outcry, South Barrington Park District might scrap plan to sell land to church

A church's proposal to build a facility in South Barrington is drawing opposition from some area residents. Courtesy of South Barrington

Following a public outcry, the South Barrington Park District board on Wednesday will consider scrapping a controversial plan to sell undeveloped land to a church.

A proposal to cancel the pending sales contract with the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church for 34 acres near Bartlett Road and Route 59 is on the agenda for the evening's board meeting.

Park District Executive Director Jay Morgan said he doesn't know if a majority of the five-member board will vote to stop the $1.7 million sale, which has been publicly opposed by dozens of local residents. But at least two commissioners wanted the issue on the agenda, he said.

"I think they wanted to put it on there so the residents don't feel like we're not listening to what they're saying," Morgan said.

The meeting will start at 7:30 p.m. at South Barrington's Community Center, 3 Tennis Club Lane. It will follow a mostly closed-door meeting set to begin at 6:30 p.m., during which the board will discuss pending litigation stemming from its plan to sell the land.

Church representatives have said they intend to build a house of worship and a school on the property, which is just north of the Woods of South Barrington neighborhood.

Park district voters in November approved holding an auction to unload the property, which sometimes is called "Area N." The church, which has used the alias Fourth Avenue Gospel Building in some documents and court hearings, was the lone bidder.

But last month, people opposed to the plan -- including many Woods of South Barrington residents -- demonstrated against the pending deal at park district headquarters. They've cited the proposed use of the land and some of the church's practices among their concerns.

Some residents are seeking a restraining order to stop the sale. A closing set for late last month was indefinitely postponed.

Opponent Mike Lombardi said he and his allies are pleased to see the motion to stop the sale on Wednesday's agenda.

"As a community, we support the commissioners in voting to cancel the contract," Lombardi said.

When asked if he's afraid canceling the sale could lead to a lawsuit, Morgan said "that's always a concern."

"I don't know what the legal ramifications are," Morgan said. That will be among the issues discussed in the closed-door meeting Wednesday, he added.

Morgan noted the district already is facing a threatened lawsuit from residents opposing the sale.

Meanwhile, the church -- using the Fourth Avenue Gospel Building name -- has launched a website and a Facebook page that set out to refute comments about its plans. They can be found at thetruthaboutarean.com and facebook.com/areanfacts.