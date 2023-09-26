 

69-year-old driver killed in Campton Hills crash

 
By Shaw Local News Network
A 69-year-old driver was killed in a Campton Hills crash at the intersection of Route 47 and McDonald Road Monday, police said.

The crash occurred about 4:35 p.m. when a Ford Escape traveling westbound on McDonald Road failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by a semitrailer truck that had the right of way, police said.

 

The driver of the Ford Escape had to be extricated from the vehicle with life-threatening injuries and pronounced dead at St. Joseph Hospital in Elgin, police said.

The Kenworth truck pulling a 53-foot trailer loaded with mulch had a gross weight of about 70,000 pounds, according to police.

The Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team is assisting the Campton Hills Police Department with the crash investigation.

The name of the deceased is being withheld pending family notification.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Campton Hills Police Department at (630) 584-0330.

