St. Charles-area man sentenced to 11 years for sexually assaulting child

A man has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for sex crimes against a child.

Jesus J. Maciel-Facio, 35, of the 38W500 block of Campton Hills Drive near St. Charles, was sentenced by Kane County Judge Alice Tracy on Sept. 14, the Kane County state's attorney's office announced Monday.

He received seven years for predatory criminal sexual assault and must serve at least 85% of that before being eligible for parole. After he serves that sentence, Maciel-Facio will serve at least 50% of a four-year sentence for aggravated criminal sexual abuse and indecent solicitation of a child.

He received credit for 83 days he spent while detained in the Kane County jail and on electronic home monitoring.

Tracy found Maciel-Facio guilty on June 28.

Prosecutors said at trial that from June 2016 to June 2019, Maciel-Facio had sexual contact with the victim, who was younger than 13.

He will have to register for life as a sex offender.