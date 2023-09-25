No injuries in Naperville fire

No injuries were reported in a Naperville house fire Monday night.

According to a news release, firefighters responded about 9 p.m. to the 4100 block of Emporia Court.

The residents had evacuated by the time firefighters arrived.

The blaze at the two-story home was extinguished within six minutes of firefighters' arrival, the news release said, and the damage was limited to the exterior.

The cause of the fire was determined to be an accident, and the home was still habitable, the news release said.