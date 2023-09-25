Lake County Forest Preserves holding 'OAKtober' native tree and shrub sale
The Lake County Forest Preserves is holding its popular OAKtober Native Tree & Shrub Sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, at Ryerson Conservation Area in Riverwoods.
The planting list includes oak, hickory, hawthorns, dogwood, hazelnut and more. The sale offers native tree and shrub species with genetics adapted for the region.
Native plants provide food and homes to native birds, butterflies and other wildlife, and have become more popular among professional landscapers and gardeners in recent years, according to the forest preserves.
Visit featured events at https://www.lcfpd.org/ for more information.
