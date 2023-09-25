Geneva underpass to close Saturday for train bridge repair
Updated 9/25/2023 4:22 PM
The Route 31 underpass in Geneva will be closed on Saturday as Union Pacific repairs the train bridge.
Route 31 will be shut down from South to Third streets.
The emergency repair is not related to Union Pacific's ongoing Third Main Line project in Geneva.
