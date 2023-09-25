Elk Grove Village leaders hosting town-hall meeting Oct. 17

Elk Grove Village officials will hold a town-hall meeting with residents at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 17 at village hall, 901 Wellington Ave.

The event is an opportunity for community members to ask questions about what is happening in the village and discuss matters of interest to the public.

For more information or to submit a question ahead of time, visit elkgrove.org/townhall. The meeting also will be streamed online at elkgrove.org/egtvondemand.