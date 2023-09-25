Duckworth has earned more than $1.6 million from memoir sales, documents show

Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the Southern Illinois Multimodal Station in Carbondale in June. Geoff Ritter/Southern Illinois Local Media Group

Sen. Tammy Duckworth's memoir, "Every Day Is a Gift," came out in hardcover in 2021. Courtesy of Twelve via AP

Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Hoffman Estates has collected more than $1.6 million in royalties from the sales of her memoir since its initial publication more than two years ago, federal documents reveal.

Last year alone, the book -- titled "Every Day Is a Gift: A Memoir" -- netted Duckworth $462,500 in royalties -- more than double the $174,000 annual salary she receives as a senator.

The income was detailed in Duckworth's latest annual financial disclosure report, which she filed with the Senate in early August.

Illinois' other senator, Springfield Democrat Dick Durbin, disclosed he owns stock in Pfizer -- the pharmaceutical giant that makes a COVID-19 vaccine, Viagra and other popular drugs -- and has money in mutual funds, retirement accounts and other types of investments.

Duckworth's and Durbin's reports can be found at senate.gov/pagelayout/legislative/g_three_sections_with_teasers/lobbyingdisc.htm.

Duckworth

Duckworth's memoir was published in hardcover in 2021 by Twelve, an imprint of the Hatchette Book Group. A paperback edition was released in March 2022; it's also available as an e-book and audiobook.

It generated $462,500 in royalties in 2022 and also in 2021, documents indicate. Duckworth reported receiving royalties totaling $382,500 in 2020 and $302,500 in 2019.

In addition to the royalties, Duckworth reported personal or family assets including bank accounts, mutual funds, retirement accounts and college savings plans.

Duckworth also disclosed owning shares of Illinois Tool Works, a Glenview company that produces fasteners and other products. She said the stock was worth $15,001 to $50,000 at the time. Only ranges are required.

Additionally, Duckworth reported a $2,000 appearance fee from May 2022 that was donated to an unspecified charity.

As for liabilities, Duckworth reported a home mortgage and a credit line.

A Duckworth spokesman couldn't be reached.

Durbin

Durbin reported owning 123 shares of Pfizer. He valued the stock at $6,322 and reported receiving $197 in dividends last year.

Durbin bought the stock more than a decade ago and hasn't changed his position, his office has said.

In addition to financial accounts, Durbin listed a house in Springfield, a condominium in Chicago and two vehicles among his assets and a mortgage as a liability.

Durbin went beyond what is required and included his most recent federal and state tax returns with his report, a tradition for the veteran lawmaker.

"He took this lead from former Illinois Sen. Paul Douglas, for whom Sen. Durbin interned while in college," spokeswoman Emily Hampsten said.