Bonfire and Brews event Saturday in Gurnee

A new adults-only Taste of Gurnee event featuring local restaurants and drink vendors will be hosted Saturday, Sept. 30, at Bittersweet Golf Club.

Bonfire and Brews will feature food from Gurnee Donuts, Primo and El Durango Tacos, and drinks from Pips Meadery. There also will be ax throwing, bags and other games.

The free event is co-hosted by the Gurnee Park District, the village of Gurnee, Warren Newport Public Library and the Gurnee Chamber of Commerce. It will run from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at 875 Almond Road.