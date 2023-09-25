Bonfire and Brews event Saturday in Gurnee
Updated 9/25/2023 10:55 AM
A new adults-only Taste of Gurnee event featuring local restaurants and drink vendors will be hosted Saturday, Sept. 30, at Bittersweet Golf Club.
Bonfire and Brews will feature food from Gurnee Donuts, Primo and El Durango Tacos, and drinks from Pips Meadery. There also will be ax throwing, bags and other games.
The free event is co-hosted by the Gurnee Park District, the village of Gurnee, Warren Newport Public Library and the Gurnee Chamber of Commerce. It will run from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at 875 Almond Road.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.