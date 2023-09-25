Aurora man pleads guilty to sexually abusing girl, takes 14-year prison sentence

An Aurora man has pleaded guilty to aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Martin Zaca, 48, of the 100 block of North Smith Street, agreed to a sentence of 14 years in prison on Sept. 21.

From January 2005 to December 2011, Zaca sexually abused the victim, whom he knew. The victim was younger than 13, according to a news release Monday from the Kane County state's attorney's office.

He had faced 49 counts of predatory criminal sexual assault and 49 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Zaca must serve at least 50% of the sentence before being eligible for parole. He received 504 days credit for the time he was detained in the Kane County jail awaiting trial and 51 days for participating in jail programming.

He will have to register for life as a sex offender.

"I am grateful to this victim/survivor for the trust she showed in us throughout this prosecution, for her bravery in disclosing the abuse she endured, and for understanding the importance of holding this offender accountable. It took immeasurable courage for her to walk into the Aurora Police Department many years after the abuse ended and tell her story," Amanda Busljeta, assistant state's attorney, said in the release.