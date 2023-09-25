Arlington Heights accepting Hearts of Gold award nominees

Arlington Heights is accepting applications for its 2024 Hearts of Gold awards, which recognize those who live and work in the village who go above and beyond to give back to the community.

Awards are given in 11 categories: Mentor; Best Neighbor; Educator; Young at Heart (for a senior); Heroic;

Young Champion; Volunteer; Community Spirit; Business Leader; Kenneth M. Bonder Beautification; and Pam Stocking Community Service.

Winners will be recognized at a banquet ceremony on Feb. 24, 2024.

Visit www.vah.com/heartsofgold for more information and to submit a nomination online.