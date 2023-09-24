Seigle Foundation awards $40,000 in grants to food pantries
Updated 9/24/2023 4:05 PM
The Seigle Foundation recently announced grants totaling $40,000 for Food for Greater Elgin and the Northern Illinois Food Bank.
Founded by Mark and Robin Seigle, the Seigle Foundation focuses on funding organizations involved in housing, food, education and the arts in the Elgin/Dundee area.
The foundation is accepting housing-related grant applications from Oct. 1-31. For more information, visit SeigleFoundation.org for more information.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.