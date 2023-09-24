Lake County reports first human West Nile virus case of 2023

A Lake County resident in their 60s became the first person in the county to test positive for West Nile virus this year, county health department officials said.

The person became ill in early September, officials said.

Most people infected with West Nile virus have no symptoms, but some become ill and experience fever, nausea, headache and muscle aches. Some, especially those 60 and older and people with weakened immune systems, may develop serious and even fatal symptoms.

Officials urge residents to drain standing water to reduce mosquito breeding grounds, use an insect repellent with DEET and cover up when outdoors.

More information can be found at FightTheBiteNow.com or by calling Lake County's West Nile hotline at (847) 377-8300.