Highland Park Community Foundation Presents the 4th Annual Gather for Good Celebration

Join the Highland Park Community Foundation (HPCF) for its 4th annual Gather for Good celebration on Friday, September 29. The event kicks off at 6:30 PM at Binny's Beverage Depot, 153 Skokie Valley Highway, Highland Park. Proceeds from this fun and informal event will be used to further the HPCF's mission of addressing unmet needs in the Highland Park-Highwood community. "This event is a way for the community to celebrate the nonprofits that come together and create the quilt of community that makes Highland Park and Highwood so special," said Jon Levey, Gather for Good co-chair.

The event raises funds and awareness about the crucial work of the Foundation and, through the Jack Blane Community Service Award, honors exceptional service to the community. "Part of the purpose of the event is to recognize our leaders and people who have made an impact in the community," stated Peter Flanzer, event co-chair, about the importance of the Award. This year, the HPCF will honor Latham & Watkins LLP and recognize a team of lawyers from the firm.

The law firm of Latham & Watkins was instrumental in helping the HPCF distribute $5.8 million to victims and survivors of the Highland Park shooting and organizations supporting their needs. Specifically, Highland Park resident Mark Gerstein and four of his colleagues - Dan Breslin, Diana Doyle, Karen Frankenthal, and Daniel Robinson - provided invaluable assistance to the HPCF's Together Highland Park Unidos Committee. "Donors across the country and around the globe showed their generosity and compassion at a time when the residents of Highland Park and Highwood needed it most. Creating the legal structure to quickly and transparently distribute the funds helped to maximize their impact to victims and their families and made a tangible difference in our community," said Betsy Brint, HPCF Board Chair. "No amount of compensation can replace a human life, but we thank Latham & Watkins for helping us take steps as a community to come back together and move forward. Their guidance throughout the process was truly a godsend."

Gather for Good is a night for mingling and fun! The event will feature delicious food stations and drinks provided by 28 Mile Distilling, Backyard Grill, BellaRu Catering, Bent Fork Bakery, Binny's Beverage Depot, Bluegrass, Carol's Cookies, The Claim Company, Doña Paty's Restaurant, Long Grove Confectionery Co., Maria's Italian Bakery & Caffe, Michael's Grill & Salad Bar, Once Upon A Bagel, Tamales…A Mexican Joint, and Viaggio Highland Park. It will also include wine tastings and an incredible raffle. "Being members of the community for 40 years, we appreciate everything that the HPCF does for everyone in the community, and we look forward to hosting this fun event as a way to give back," said Keith Youngmann, Binny's Specialist, Suburbs.

Recognizing the difference their support makes for children and adults throughout the Highland Park-Highwood community, over 100 individuals and businesses have already signed on as event sponsors. The HPCF hopes to increase that number in the coming weeks to maximize the success of the event and the good that can be done through individual and corporate philanthropy.

Gather for Good is a night for Highland Park and Highwood residents to gather, learn about the Foundation's work and impact on the community, appreciate members of the community who have dedicated their time to giving where they live, recognize exceptional service to our community, and help further the Foundation's mission of addressing unmet needs and expanding opportunities for all. For more information about donations, tickets, and how to add your or your business's name to our list of sponsors please visit https://www.hpcfil.org/events/gather-for-good/!