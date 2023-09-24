 

Cemetery walk entertains visitors with tales from Elgin's past

  • Nancy Braus portrays Dorothy Gould on Sunday during the 36th Bluff City Cemetery Walk in Elgin. The Gould family was prominent in Elgin around the turn of the 20th century.

      Nancy Braus portrays Dorothy Gould on Sunday during the 36th Bluff City Cemetery Walk in Elgin. The Gould family was prominent in Elgin around the turn of the 20th century. Rick West | Staff Photographer

  • Attendees listen to actor B. Todd Oakley as he portrays William Ackemann on Sunday during the 36th Bluff City Cemetery Walk in Elgin. Ackemann and his brothers ran the aptly named Ackemann Bros. department store.

      Attendees listen to actor B. Todd Oakley as he portrays William Ackemann on Sunday during the 36th Bluff City Cemetery Walk in Elgin. Ackemann and his brothers ran the aptly named Ackemann Bros. department store. Rick West | Staff Photographer

  • Carol Townsend portrays Emma Chisholm on Sunday during the 36th Bluff City Cemetery Walk in Elgin.

      Carol Townsend portrays Emma Chisholm on Sunday during the 36th Bluff City Cemetery Walk in Elgin. Rick West | Staff Photographer

  • A group visits one of the seven actors portraying prominent Elginites of the past on Sunday during the 36th Bluff City Cemetery Walk.

      A group visits one of the seven actors portraying prominent Elginites of the past on Sunday during the 36th Bluff City Cemetery Walk. Rick West | Staff Photographer

 
Rick West
 
 
Updated 9/24/2023 4:06 PM

Voices from Elgin's past were brought to life Sunday during the 36th Bluff City Cemetery Walk.

The Elgin History Museum-sponsored event featured seven local theater actors donning period costumes, each stationed at the gravesite of a notable Elginite to perform an eight-minute monologue.

 

The event drew 500 to 600 visitors for four 70-minute tours over the weekend.

Co-chairs Rudy and Lillian Galfi of Elgin were overseeing their last cemetery walk after five years at the helm.

"We changed up a lot over the five years and made a lot of improvements," Rudy Galfi said. "I feel like Lillian and I are leaving it in really good shape."

Galfi said they'll still be involved next year when John and Ana Devine take over as chairs.

Bluff City Cemetery has been the final resting place for Elgin-area residents since 1889.

