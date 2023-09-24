Cemetery walk entertains visitors with tales from Elgin's past

Voices from Elgin's past were brought to life Sunday during the 36th Bluff City Cemetery Walk.

The Elgin History Museum-sponsored event featured seven local theater actors donning period costumes, each stationed at the gravesite of a notable Elginite to perform an eight-minute monologue.

The event drew 500 to 600 visitors for four 70-minute tours over the weekend.

Co-chairs Rudy and Lillian Galfi of Elgin were overseeing their last cemetery walk after five years at the helm.

"We changed up a lot over the five years and made a lot of improvements," Rudy Galfi said. "I feel like Lillian and I are leaving it in really good shape."

Galfi said they'll still be involved next year when John and Ana Devine take over as chairs.

Bluff City Cemetery has been the final resting place for Elgin-area residents since 1889.