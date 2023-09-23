Police searching for people who tried to carjack their ride-share driver in Beach Park

Police are searching for three people they said attacked a 40-year-old ride-share driver early Saturday morning in Beach Park while trying to steal his car.

The driver, who is from South Dakota, suffered head injuries in the attempted carjacking and was hospitalized, Lake County Sheriff's officials said.

The three riders hailed the driver using a ride-share service and rode with him until their destination on the 10100 block of West Talmadge Avenue in Beach Park, officials said.

When they arrived at the destination at around 2:05 a.m., the three people tried to take the man's car but the driver fought back, yelling and honking his car horn. Eventually one of the three riders struck the driver in the head, grabbed the man's cellphone and ran away, police officials said.

Despite a search from a police dog the three people were not located. Police were able to recover the man's cellphone around three miles away from the scene of the attempted carjacking, officials said.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office detectives continue to actively investigate the crime, officials said.