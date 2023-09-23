 

Historic buildings a perfect setting for fine art at Art in the Barn in Barrington

  • A flying pig was one of the pieces for sale at the booth of Tony and Gayle Delisi, Grill and Garden artists who make garden decor, at Art in the Barn Saturday, which features nearly 150 artists on the grounds of Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington.

  • Historic farm buildings were full of displays Saturday at Art in the Barn, a 49-year tradition on the grounds of Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington.

  • The Upper Barn attracted people to several booths, including Lisa Williams Jewelry, at the Art in the Barn fine art sale Saturday. According to the website, Art in the Barn is one of the major fundraisers for Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, and has donated millions to the hospital. It is sponsored by the Auxiliary of Good Shepherd Hospital.

  • Browsers stroll through the Corn Crib Saturday at Art in the Barn, a two-day fine art sale featuring nearly 150 artists on the grounds of Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington.

John Starks
 
 
Updated 9/23/2023 5:32 PM

Thousands of browsers were entertained Saturday at the iconic Art in the Barn event on the grounds of Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington. And thousands more will enjoy the atmosphere on Sunday.

The two-day event, featuring around 150 artists displaying their passion for sale, was started almost 50 years ago. Artists' booths fill several historic farm buildings, once owned by the Quaker Oats company as a research facility and donated to the hospital in 1973. The inside booths and the tented sidewalk domains feature acrylics, ceramics, drawing, fiber, glass, jewelry, mixed media, oils, pastels, photography, printmaking, sculpture, watercolors, wood and more.

 

Also on the grounds are a children's painting and craft tent, several food vendors and live music.

The $5 event continues from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at 450 W. Route 22. Children under 12 are admitted free. Wear comfortable shoes.

