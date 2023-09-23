Historic buildings a perfect setting for fine art at Art in the Barn in Barrington

Thousands of browsers were entertained Saturday at the iconic Art in the Barn event on the grounds of Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington. And thousands more will enjoy the atmosphere on Sunday.

The two-day event, featuring around 150 artists displaying their passion for sale, was started almost 50 years ago. Artists' booths fill several historic farm buildings, once owned by the Quaker Oats company as a research facility and donated to the hospital in 1973. The inside booths and the tented sidewalk domains feature acrylics, ceramics, drawing, fiber, glass, jewelry, mixed media, oils, pastels, photography, printmaking, sculpture, watercolors, wood and more.

Also on the grounds are a children's painting and craft tent, several food vendors and live music.

The $5 event continues from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at 450 W. Route 22. Children under 12 are admitted free. Wear comfortable shoes.