Walkin' and Waggin' walk and wellness event

Go Gurnee is hosting Walkin' and Waggin' at 9 a.m. Sunday at Viking Park, 4374 Old Grand Ave. Pups will have time to play before and after hitting the trail but must be well behaved and leashed. Pet-friendly gifts will be available at no cost while supplies last. Reach Rescue will be on-site with a few adoptable friends. Participants are encouraged to bring dog toys, paper towels and wet wipes, collars and leashes, treats, fish, turkey or lamb dry and wet dog food, gift cards, dog beds and/or new, rolled blankets to support the shelter. Visit gurneeparkdistrict.com for information.