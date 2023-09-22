Palatine police believe two teens shot dead were targeted

Palatine police said Friday they believe the two 16-year-old boys shot and killed a week ago were targeted in a gang-related incident.

And though no one is yet in custody, the apparent suspect's vehicle was recovered during the course of the investigation, police said in a news release.

The police department's probe into the killings of Eduardo Alpizar and Uriel Garcia, both of Palatine, continues with the assistance of the Major Case Assistance Team, the Cook County sheriff's office and federal law enforcement.

Officers responded just after 10 p.m. Sept. 15 to a report of a person shot on the 1800 block of Green Lane North. They found the two teens with gunshot wounds on the 1800 to 1900 block of Green Lane North, authorities said.

Alpizar was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:02 p.m., and Garcia was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he succumbed to his injuries at 12:54 a.m. Saturday, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Anyone with information about the case should call police at (847) 359-9000.