One suspect caught, two at large after police pursuit ends in Elk Grove Village

One suspect is in custody while two remain at large following a police pursuit that ended with the suspects' vehicle crashing near Interstate 290 and Biesterfield Road in Elk Grove Village Thursday evening.

Hillside police began the pursuit of a white Chrysler 300 sedan sometime at about 9 p.m. after a license plate reader flagged the vehicle as wanted out of Chicago and several neighboring suburbs, a Hillside police spokesman said.

Officers from other agencies trailed the unmarked Hillside patrol vehicle, which followed the Chrysler along westbound Interstate 290 for about 15 minutes, the spokesman said.

It wasn't until the vehicle exited I-290 at Biesterfield Road in Elk Grove Village that officers attempted to make a traffic stop and activated their lights. The driver of the sedan pulled into a parking lot a half mile east of the interstate, but made no attempts to stop, the spokesman said.

Backup officers deployed spikes, which disabled one of the Chrysler's tires. The driver attempted to flee back to the interstate, but crashed the sedan off the side of the on-ramp.

That's where one unidentified suspect was taken into custody by Berkeley police officers, the spokesman said.

Berkeley police have not released any information about charges the suspect is facing.

Two other suspects eluded capture.

Searching the vehicle, police recovered drugs and a loaded magazine for a firearm, the spokesman said.

However, Elk Grove Village police said Friday they don't believe there is any ongoing threat to the public.