Learn about Maryville Crisis Nursery's free short-term child care at open house

Maryville Crisis Nursery will hold an open house from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at 6650 W. Irving Park Road in Chicago.

The nursery provides free assistance to families in crisis or actively working to avoid a crisis related to mental or physical health, employment, domestic violence, homelessness or other situations that place young children at risk of abuse, neglect or trauma.

"During their stay at the nursery, children ages birth through 6 receive nurturing care in a safe environment that is designed to protect them from harmful experiences and the damaging effects of trauma," said Tricia Fitzgerald, program director.

It is the only crisis nursery in the Chicago metropolitan area serving some of the most vulnerable families in Cook, Lake and surrounding counties. Families can use the services for a minimum of four hours and up to 72 hours.

It also offers crisis counseling, developmental screenings, in-kind gifts, community advocacy, home visits, referrals to community resources, as well as parent support programs. For information, call the helpline at (773) 205-3637 or visit maryvilleacademy.org.