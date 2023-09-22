Grand Avenue in Lake Villa to close

Grand Avenue in Lake Villa will be closed for railroad crossing repair west of Central Avenue beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, weather permitting. Traffic will be detoured to Milwaukee Avenue (Route 83), Monaville and Cedar Lake roads. Work is expected to be complete by 7 a.m. Sept. 30. For information on Illinois Department of Transportation projects visit idot.illinois.gov. Traffic and road conditions are available at gettingaroundillinois.com.